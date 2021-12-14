LINKA (LINKA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $45.00

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. In the last week, LINKA has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. LINKA has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $45.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINKA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LINKA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00038150 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.66 or 0.00198337 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.