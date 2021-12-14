Live Current Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC) Short Interest Update

Live Current Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 68.2% from the November 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,743,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS LIVC traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.48. 19,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,269. Live Current Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 million, a P/E ratio of 47.75 and a beta of -1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20.

About Live Current Media

Live Current Media, Inc is a digital technology company, which is involved in the entertainment industry. It develops and commercializes its portfolio of domain names. The company was founded on October 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

