Live Current Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC) Short Interest Update

Live Current Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 68.2% from the November 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,743,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS LIVC traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.48. 19,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,269. Live Current Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 million, a P/E ratio of 47.75 and a beta of -1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20.
About Live Current Media
