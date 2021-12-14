Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Short Interest Update

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 443.1% from the November 15th total of 228,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 46.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of LGVN opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15. Longeveron has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Longeveron had a negative return on equity of 75.99% and a negative net margin of 629.06%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Rock Soffer acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.76 per share, with a total value of $45,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders purchased 28,135 shares of company stock valued at $100,864.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Longeveron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Longeveron by 272.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Longeveron by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Longeveron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Longeveron by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Longeveron Company Profile

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

