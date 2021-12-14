Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Gap Down to $81.31

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.31, but opened at $73.01. Lovesac shares last traded at $74.90, with a volume of 1,939 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOVE. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. BTIG Research raised their price target on Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet cut Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.31.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lovesac news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $1,321,431.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $1,718,825.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 469,878 shares of company stock valued at $37,468,996. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lovesac by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 37.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 97.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 4.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

