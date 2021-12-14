Lutz Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,182,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,764,000 after purchasing an additional 37,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,540,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,240,000 after acquiring an additional 223,211 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,554,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,039,000 after acquiring an additional 63,513 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 168.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 763,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,061,000 after acquiring an additional 478,860 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 737,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,374,000 after acquiring an additional 24,899 shares during the period.

Shares of VT stock opened at $106.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $109.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.14.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

