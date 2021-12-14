Lyell Immunopharma, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LYEL) Lock-Up Period To Expire on December 14th

Lyell Immunopharma’s (NASDAQ:LYEL) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, December 14th. Lyell Immunopharma had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 17th. The total size of the offering was $425,000,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ LYEL opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Lyell Immunopharma has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter worth $1,902,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the third quarter valued at $191,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the third quarter valued at $867,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the third quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the third quarter valued at $116,000. 30.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

