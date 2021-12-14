M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Sold by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lessened its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,853 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in M.D.C. by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,808,000 after purchasing an additional 361,931 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in M.D.C. by 1,656.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after purchasing an additional 307,655 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in M.D.C. by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,766,000 after purchasing an additional 206,400 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in M.D.C. by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 765,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,758,000 after purchasing an additional 185,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $380,235.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDC opened at $53.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.39. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.05.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.19%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MDC shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

