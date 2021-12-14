M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,859 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,167 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of M/I Homes worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MHO. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYSE MHO opened at $61.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.00. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.22 and a 1 year high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $904.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.60 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 10.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

