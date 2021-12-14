MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.74

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.74 and last traded at $16.23, with a volume of 396151 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $994.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.67.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $15.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.56 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a negative net margin of 126.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $3,700,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 700,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,140,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MacroGenics during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 14.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 15.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

