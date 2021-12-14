Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Shares of MAHMF opened at $11.00 on Friday. Mahindra & Mahindra has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average is $10.86.
Mahindra & Mahindra Company Profile
