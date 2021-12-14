Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Short Interest Update

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 77.7% from the November 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Manganese X Energy stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.22. 23,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,109. Manganese X Energy has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.25.

Get Manganese X Energy alerts:

Manganese X Energy Company Profile

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the development of mineral properties. It focuses on Battery Hill, Lac Aux Bouleaux and Peter Lake properties. The company was founded by Lorne Allan Woods and Marc Blais on December 4, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Manganese X Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manganese X Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.