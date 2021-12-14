Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.39

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Manolete Partners stock opened at GBX 245 ($3.24) on Tuesday. Manolete Partners has a one year low of GBX 131.55 ($1.74) and a one year high of GBX 325 ($4.29). The firm has a market capitalization of £106.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 292.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 266.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.54, a current ratio of 11.80 and a quick ratio of 11.71.

Get Manolete Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MANO. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.55) target price on shares of Manolete Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.55) price objective on shares of Manolete Partners in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Manolete Partners news, insider Leigh of Hurley bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of £49,210 ($65,032.38).

Manolete Partners Company Profile

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. It focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency litigation cases. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Manolete Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manolete Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.