Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $107.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.67 and a 200-day moving average of $108.14. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $110.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

