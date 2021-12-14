Marlin (POND) Hits Market Cap of $44.76 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Marlin coin can now be bought for about $0.0607 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Marlin has a market cap of $44.76 million and approximately $21.79 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00056060 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,755.30 or 0.07980882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00076898 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,937.25 or 0.99752416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00053454 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

