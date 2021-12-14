Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Upgraded by Truist Securities to “Buy”

Truist Securities upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $525.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

MLM has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $525.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $439.50.

NYSE:MLM opened at $434.93 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $258.18 and a 1-year high of $439.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $399.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 20.94%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 24.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,942,000 after buying an additional 119,492 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 440.0% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 10,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 8,594 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 31.2% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

