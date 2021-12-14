Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Receives $27.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Matterport in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Matterport from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Matterport in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Matterport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

MTTR traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.41. The stock had a trading volume of 149,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,999. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.23. Matterport has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matterport will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,005,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Matterport in the third quarter worth $331,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Matterport in the third quarter worth $633,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Matterport in the third quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

