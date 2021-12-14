Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 29 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Accenture by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.59.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $377.72 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $241.73 and a 1-year high of $381.15. The company has a market cap of $238.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $356.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

