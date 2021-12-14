Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $924,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDNA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 109,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,494 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 2,804.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

IDNA opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $40.84 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.03.

