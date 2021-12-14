Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 441 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 838 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $320,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 21,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIVB opened at $675.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $714.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $626.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $349.48 and a 1 year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 32.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $985.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 target price (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $769.95.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,620 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,863. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

