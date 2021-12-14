Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 8.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000.

SDY opened at $126.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.36. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.99 and a 52 week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

