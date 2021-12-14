Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.39

Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:MKTY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and traded as high as $12.77. Mechanical Technology shares last traded at $12.66, with a volume of 87,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTY. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mechanical Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mechanical Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mechanical Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,009,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mechanical Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Mechanical Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soluna Holdings, Inc through its subsidiaries engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of test and measurement instruments and systems that use an array of technologies to solve complex, real world applications in numerous industries including manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, commercial and military aviation, automotive, and data storage.

