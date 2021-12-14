Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,974 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $1,754,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in Medtronic by 12.5% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 5.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 12.2% in the second quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 40,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.4% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 228,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $112.62. The company had a trading volume of 27,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,617,636. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $105.02 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.91.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.