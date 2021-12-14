MenaPay Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $38.00 (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Over the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $579,539.12 and approximately $38.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MenaPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MenaPay alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00037975 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006791 BTC.

MenaPay Coin Profile

MenaPay (CRYPTO:MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MenaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MenaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.