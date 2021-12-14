Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Cuts Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,415,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,906,241,000 after purchasing an additional 132,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,790,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,684,583,000 after purchasing an additional 49,172 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,335,000 after purchasing an additional 242,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Deere & Company by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,939,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,911,000 after buying an additional 31,681 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.18.

NYSE DE opened at $351.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $348.99 and a 200-day moving average of $354.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $252.51 and a 1-year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

