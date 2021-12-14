Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,648 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 0.6% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Intel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214,436 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,291,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,060 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,185,413,000 after acquiring an additional 290,090 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Intel by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,960,328,000 after acquiring an additional 709,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,730,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.54. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.24 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

