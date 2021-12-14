Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 200 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,831,000 after acquiring an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $384.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $237.19 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $399.50 and its 200 day moving average is $390.61.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.68 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GS. Barclays increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.81.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

