Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 2.2% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA stock opened at $345.31 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $306.00 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $339.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $343.42 and a 200 day moving average of $356.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.40.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

