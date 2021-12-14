Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 950 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.0% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,073 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $169,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,610 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,639 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $40.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.15 and a 200 day moving average of $50.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -809.60 and a beta of 1.12. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.99) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

