Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Trims Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Zoetis by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $972,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $265,853.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $232.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $233.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.30.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

