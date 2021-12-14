Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $76.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $98.00.

MRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.93.

NYSE:MRK opened at $73.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $185.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.54 and its 200-day moving average is $77.69. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 91.87%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

