Merck & Co., Inc.’s (MRK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a market perform rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.93.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK opened at $73.42 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $185.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.87%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.2% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% in the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.