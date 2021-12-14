Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 340 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,203 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.7% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Intel by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $203.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.54. Intel Co. has a one year low of $45.24 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

