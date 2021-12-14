Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 6,305 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 172.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 244,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after acquiring an additional 42,161 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 79,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,267.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $677,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $105.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,149. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $83.52 and a one year high of $108.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.309 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

