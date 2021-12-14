Merit Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 0.5% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306,661 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.51. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

