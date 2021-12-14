Merit Financial Group LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 26,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 36,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 134,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 27,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.65.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.63. The stock had a trading volume of 451,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,899,375. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $312.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

