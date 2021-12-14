Merit Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $503.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,962. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $510.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $498.47. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $407.69 and a 1 year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

