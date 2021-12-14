Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.03.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $263.00. 5,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,728,755. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $265.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.63. The firm has a market cap of $196.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.91%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.