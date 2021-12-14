Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,155 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of Merit Medical Systems worth $13,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 29,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,387,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

MMSI traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.26. The stock had a trading volume of 389 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.29, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.94. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $267.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $1,117,446.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $680,230.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,033.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

