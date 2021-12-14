Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 211 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,747,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,270,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,072,846,000 after purchasing an additional 245,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,074,855,000 after purchasing an additional 185,867 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,681,179,000 after purchasing an additional 744,924 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,827,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,069,005,000 after purchasing an additional 113,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.81.

GS stock opened at $384.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $399.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.61. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $237.19 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

