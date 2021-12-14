Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 969 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management owned approximately 0.11% of Highwoods Properties worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 22.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 35,507 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 419,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after purchasing an additional 27,448 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 10.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $761,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $43.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.36. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

