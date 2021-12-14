Meritage Portfolio Management Buys New Shares in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 97,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Virtu Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 16,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 6.8% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

VIRT stock opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of -0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.68.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $354.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.87%.

A number of research analysts have commented on VIRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Joanne Minieri acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 1,403,509 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $40,000,006.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

