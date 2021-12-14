Meritage Portfolio Management Makes New $2.14 Million Investment in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 53,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000. Meritage Portfolio Management owned approximately 0.11% of Buckle as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Buckle during the second quarter worth $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Buckle during the third quarter worth $60,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Buckle during the third quarter worth $111,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Buckle by 49.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Buckle during the second quarter worth $196,000. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

BKE stock opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Buckle had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.56%.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

