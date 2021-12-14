Meritage Portfolio Management Trims Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 294.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 36.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Truist boosted their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.69.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 276,294 shares of company stock valued at $33,529,948. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $126.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.28. The company has a market cap of $223.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.55 and a 12 month high of $127.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

