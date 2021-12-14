Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.46

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 2198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average of $6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $596.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 994.48% and a negative return on equity of 17.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mesoblast by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 43,933 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mesoblast by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 26,032 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mesoblast by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 527,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

