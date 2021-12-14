Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Methanex has decreased its dividend by 59.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Methanex has a dividend payout ratio of 10.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Methanex to earn $5.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $38.76 on Tuesday. Methanex has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 2.02.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). Methanex had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MEOH shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Methanex in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $62.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Methanex stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

