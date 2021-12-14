Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 700.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 78.1% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 173.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MU. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.87.

Micron Technology stock opened at $84.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.