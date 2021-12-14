Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 448,224 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.8% of Cerity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $126,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,147,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $621,940,000 after buying an additional 182,243 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 102,251 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,700,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 144,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,200,000 after buying an additional 12,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $339.40 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $211.94 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $323.74 and its 200-day moving average is $296.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 27.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

