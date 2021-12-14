Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 39,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

BTX stock opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $80.67.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03).

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops IRX-2, a novel hd-IL-2 based therapy, to treat patients with cancer. IRX-2 delivers hd-IL-2 and other key cytokines to restore immune function in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to attack cancer cells.

