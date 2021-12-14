Millennium Management LLC Has $663,000 Stock Holdings in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,096 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vincerx Pharma were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VINC. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $5,846,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 838,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,890,000 after buying an additional 295,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $3,184,000. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 749,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,742,000 after buying an additional 249,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 326,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after buying an additional 235,481 shares in the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vincerx Pharma stock opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.37.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vincerx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Vincerx Pharma Profile

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

