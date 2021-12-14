Millennium Management LLC Has $673,000 Position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,278 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Burgundy Technology Acquisition were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAQ. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 148.1% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 827,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 494,235 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 192.4% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 662,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after buying an additional 435,851 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 20.0% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,917,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,886,000 after buying an additional 319,113 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 100.0% in the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 120.7% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 220,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 120,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BTAQ opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

